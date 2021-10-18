Man appears for allegedly trafficking, kidnapping 50 Ethiopian nationals near Lenasia

Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping and human trafficking 50 Ethiopian nationals appeared in court.

Abdi Ahmed Kafecho is facing charges of human trafficking, extortion, and kidnapping.

Police rescued the victims last week from a house in Zakariyya Park.

An Ethiopian national accused of human trafficking and kidnapping 50 of his countrymen has made his first appearance in court.



Abdi Ahmed Kafecho, 49, appeared briefly in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Kafecho faces charges of human trafficking, extortion and kidnapping.

The accused claimed that he didn't understand English and asked for an Amharic interpreter.

Dressed in blue jeans and a brown jacket, Kafecho looked lost after his case was postponed and court orderlies told him to return to the holding cells.



Kafecho was arrested on 14 October by Johannesburg Central police officers following a tip-off.

Kafecho's arrest led police to a house in Zakariyya Park near Lenasia.

#HumanTrafficking A police vehicle reversing into the home where over 50 young men allegedly trafficked from Eastern Africa were rescued in Zakarriya Park. The owner of the house is nowhere to be found @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/mtxoROrr7f — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) October 14, 2021

Police found 50 Ethiopian nationals aged between 12 and 50 crammed inside the three-bedroom house.



Some of the victims were found hiding inside the ceiling.

The victims arrived earlier in the country to reunite with their relatives from Ethiopia.

It is alleged that they were transported by Kafecho, who rerouted them to the rented house where they were kept against their will.

Kafecho allegedly demanded a ransom from their families before he could release each victim.

The case has been postponed until 25 October.