Man appears in court for horror attack on Pietermaritzburg home where 10 were killed

A man appeared in court in connection with the mass killing of a KZN family.

The court heard the man had a pending case involving the unlawful possession of ammunition.

The matter was remanded until 5 May for bail investigations.

A 27-year-old man charged with the mass killing of a KwaZulu-Natal family will remain in police custody until early May, the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court has ruled.

The man faces 10 counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and two counts of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.The matter was postponed until 5 May, for bail investigations.

The media has been barred from publishing his name and photograph, pending the finalisation of an identity parade.

During his appearance, the man confirmed to the court that he had another pending case, which involved the unlawful possession of ammunition.

The man was arrested on Friday, hours after the killing of eight people from the Memela family as well as two women romantically linked to men in the same household.

It is alleged that two gunmen posed as police officers and shot at members of the unsuspecting family in Imbali in Pietermaritzburg.

The deceased, three men and seven women, were aged between 13 and 63.

READ | Seven arrested in connection with murder of retired journalist Jeremy Gordin

According to a police statement, officers received information that the man and three others had participated in a "cleansing ceremony", which had been conducted by a traditional healer at a house less than two kilometres from the Memela household on Friday.



It is alleged that they fired shots when they saw the police approaching, and officers then returned fire.

The man, who appeared in court on Monday, was arrested along with another man, who was injured during the shootout with the police.



