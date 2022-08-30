Man arrested after 3-year-old daughter falls from 12th floor window

A 37-year-old Gauteng man was arrested for child neglect following the death of his three-year-old daughter.

The child fell from the 12th floor window of their flat, on the corner Jeppe and Von Weiligh streets.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele, the father allegedly went to work and left his sleeping daughter in the flat on 18 August, at around 19:00.

The child fell from the window and was certified dead by paramedics, said Mbele.

Mbele said the father and his daughter lived with flatmates.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

He said: "Usually, the flatmates would look after the child when the father was away. However, on that day, the flatmates were not there, and he thought it would be fine to go to work because she was still asleep."

According to Mbele, no one saw the events leading up to the incident, but one neighbour called the father after the child had already fallen.

An investigation is under way.

The man is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.