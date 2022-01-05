1h ago

Man arrested after allegedly smashing ConCourt windows with a hammer

Lwandile Bhengu
A man allegedly used a hammer to smash windows at the Constitutional Court. (Photo via @yeahjustumi, Twitter)
A 36-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly using a hammer to smash windows at the Constitutional Court.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda told News24 on Wednesday that the man had been charged with malicious damage to property.

"When police instructed him to stop, he did not stop, and they fired a warning shot, and he was arrested."

Netshiunda said police were still investigating the motive behind the incident. 

Alison Tilley and Mbekezeli Benjamin from the Judges Matter project said while it was not clear whether the incident was related to the release of the Zondo Commission's report into state capture, "it is nevertheless gravely worrying".

Judges Matter is an independent transparency project that monitors the appointment of judges, their discipline and misconduct and the governance system of the judiciary in South Africa.

"Judges Matter condemns this outrageous attack on the Constitutional Court building as a symbol of our judiciary and constitutional democracy in South Africa," said Tilley and Benjamin.

"We call on law enforcement authorities to act swiftly to investigate, arrest and prosecute those responsible for this damage and to take urgent measures to protect critical institutions of our democracy," they added.

