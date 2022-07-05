36m ago

add bookmark

Man arrested after allegedly stealing a hearse containing bodies of stillborn twins

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man was arrested for stealing a hearse.
A man was arrested for stealing a hearse.
Gallo Images
  • A Gauteng man has been arrested after being found in possession of a stolen hearse containing the bodies of stillborn twins.
  • The vehicle was stolen outside the home affairs offices in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg.
  • The man allegedly wanted to sell the hearse.

A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a hearse containing the bodies of stillborn twins outside the home affairs offices in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg.

The hearse was recovered in Midway, Soweto, with the help of the Eldorado Park police and local response teams about two hours after being stolen.

According to Dwain Ponsonby, a councillor in Eldorado Park, the driver had parked the vehicle at the home affairs offices to collect the children's death certificates when it was stolen.

READ | Tavern tragedy: Enyobeni Tavern's liquor licence to be revoked, criminal charges on the cards

The incident happened on 1 July.

Ponsonby said the stillborn twins were supposed to be buried the following day.

He said after the man realised that the hearse had been stolen, he reported the matter to the Eldorado Park police station.

The matter was attended to swiftly, said Ponsonby.

As the police were searching for the stolen vehicle, residents and the owner of the mortuary came across Ponsonby while they were standing outside the police station.

Ponsonby said he and the mortuary owner then got into his car and immediately summoned local response teams.

He said the police and the response teams continued searching for the hearse and gathering information from residents about the whereabouts of the suspect and the hearse.

Ponsonby said the suspect and the hearse were found nearly two hours after the search had started. The man was arrested, and according to information he was about to sell the vehicle, added Ponsonby.

"He knew that there were bodies inside the hearse, and we can't say why he had stolen it. It's not even like he's a drug user. He is just a drunkard," said Ponsonby.

He said police were investigating charges of kidnapping and vehicle theft.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello confirmed the incident.

"A vehicle from a funeral parlour was reported stolen in Eldorado Park on 1 July 2022. The vehicle was recovered on the same day and one man was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a presumed stolen vehicle. The suspect is expected to appear before the Protea Magistrate's Court," she said.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you plan on surviving the latest fuel price hikes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ditching my car and using public transport
3% - 51 votes
Staying home so I don't have to fill up
19% - 345 votes
There's no escaping the cost of living crisis
78% - 1398 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.53
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
19.79
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.96
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.19
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.0%
Gold
1,798.88
-0.6%
Silver
19.70
-1.4%
Palladium
1,902.89
-1.6%
Platinum
864.54
-2.5%
Brent Crude
113.50
+1.7%
Top 40
58,708
-3.6%
All Share
64,742
-3.4%
Resource 10
59,728
-6.1%
Industrial 25
79,513
-2.1%
Financial 15
14,318
-3.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

30 Jun

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo