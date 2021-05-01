Man arrested after allegedly trying to bribe cops who caught him with 200 mandrax tablets

A Cape Town man was arrested after he was allegedly caught with of 200 mandrax tablets in Parklands on Thursday.

He was pulled over by police after ignoring a stop sign.

Police further alleged the suspect offered them a bribe after they found the mandrax tablets.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly bribing police officers who caught him with 200 mandrax tablets in his possession.

According to police, shortly before 19:00 on Thursday, police officers noticed a vehicle ignoring a stop sign near Parklands Main Road in Cape Town.

Police then followed the driver and instructed him to pull over.

"During questioning, the behaviour and responses by the occupant seemed suspicious to the officers," police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said in a statement.

"The man was asked to exit the vehicle, and both him and the vehicle were searched. The search of the vehicle revealed a plastic bag on the floor containing a large quantity of mandrax tablets."

Van Wyk said a total of 200 mandrax tablets were found in the vehicle.

Following the discovery, the suspect then allegedly offered the police officers R10 000 to turn a blind eye and to let him go.

"He was arrested for possession of drugs and an additional charge of bribery."

The suspect is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court soon.

Western Cape acting police commissioner Major General Thembisile Patekile welcomed the arrest.

