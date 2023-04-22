Man arrested after assaulting a nurse at Limpopo clinic

A man has been arrested for assaulting a nurse at a clinic.

The man allegedly demanded a medical certificate.

He grabbed the nurse by her skirt and assaulted her.

A patient has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a nurse, demanding to be assisted at Relela Clinic in Bolobedu, outside of Tzaneen.



It's alleged that the man had visited the clinic to get a sick note to produce to his employer despite not being treated at the clinic. He had ostensibly bought medication at a chemist.

According to the Limpopo Department of Health, the man stormed into the consultation room where the nurse was assisting another patient and demanded to be assisted immediately.

The altercation occurred after the nurse requested the patient to queue just like any other person. He allegedly grabbed her by the skirt.

"He attempted [to hit] her with a brick, but he was blocked by other patients," department spokesperson Neil Shikwambana said.

Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba has since called on the community of Bolobedu to stand up and protect healthcare workers.

"I am appalled by this incident that is happening at the backdrop of the kidnapping and rape of a nurse at Madumane, which is a stone's throw away from Relela," she said.

"The onslaught against healthcare professionals needs to be stopped now, because one day we will wake up with no one to take care of us when we are sick because no one wants to work in an environment where they don't feel safe. The community must stand up," added Ramathuba.



