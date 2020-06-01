1h ago

add bookmark

Man arrested after being caught with R1.2m stuffed in two black bags in Cape Town house

Cebelihle Mthethwa
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
  • Cape Metro cops received a tip-off about drug related activity at a house in Strand, Cape Town
  • They found drugs and over R1 million cash unaccounted for, stuffed in two black bags
  • A 50-year-old man has been arrested for possession of drugs while investigations continue

A 50-year-old man was arrested after he was found with an unaccounted-for R1.2 million in cash in two black bags in Strand, the City of Cape Town said on Monday.

The arrest follows a tip-off received by Cape Metro police officers about drug dealing at a premises in Strand. 

According to the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, when officers arrived at the premises, a man ran into the house and officers gave chase and witnessed him hiding something in the kitchen drawer, which turned out to be dagga and mandrax tablets. 

A further search of the premises led to the discovery of two black bags filled with cash.  

"The 50-year-old suspect could not account for the money," said Smith. 

"He was arrested for possession of drugs and detained at Strand SAPS," he added.

stolen money
Cape Metro Police confiscate R1,2 million hidden in black bags.

Meanwhile, in Kalkfontein, officers acted on another tip-off and found a plastic container containing 75 "bankies" of dagga next to a Wendy house on the premises.

The owner of the Wendy house was not at home and the officers took the confiscated drugs to Kuilsriver SAPS. 

Another tip-off led officers to a premises along Old Marine Drive, where they discovered a suspect selling cigarettes. 

They confiscated 73 cartons of Marlboro with an estimated street value of R175 200. 

ALSO READ | 2 arrested for trying to smuggle drugs worth R10 million into SA from Mozambique

A 42-year-old suspect was arrested for contravening the Disaster Risk Management Act and was detained at Cape Town police station.

"These arrests and swift action by the City's Metro Police shows how important it is for the public to assist and inform our enforcement agencies of any suspicious behaviour. As officers cannot be everywhere all of the time, it is important for the community to provide information about illegal activities.

"Law abiding citizens are important partners in our fight against crime as they are our eyes and ears and help officers to more effectively protect our communities," said Smith.

Related Links
Cash-in-transit guard shot in head, firearms stolen but no money taken
Fake advocate charged with fraud of R1.7m for stealing money from claimants
A priest, a car crash and bags full of stolen parish money
Read more on:
cape towndrugs
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you support the continued ban on tobacco products under Level 3?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
14% - 7646 votes
No
86% - 46941 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers

22 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins

21 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde

15 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Move towards a totalitarian state as rules erode our rights

14 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Move towards a totalitarian state as rules erode our rights
View all Podcasts
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
FEEL GOOD | This karting academy is making an autistic boy's motorsport dreams...

26 May

FEEL GOOD | This karting academy is making an autistic boy's motorsport dreams come true
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20153.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo