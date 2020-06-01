Man arrested after being caught with R1.2m stuffed in two black bags in Cape Town house

Cape Metro cops received a tip-off about drug related activity at a house in Strand, Cape Town

A 50-year-old man was arrested after he was found with an unaccounted-for R1.2 million in cash in two black bags in Strand, the City of Cape Town said on Monday.

The arrest follows a tip-off received by Cape Metro police officers about drug dealing at a premises in Strand.