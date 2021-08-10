51m ago

Man arrested after body of his girlfriend found with multiple stab wounds

The 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday morning after the body of Virginia Jordaan, 38, was found in his shack. (Photo by Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
  • The body of a 38-year-old woman was found in a shack in Gqeberha.
  • Her boyfriend has been arrested on a charge of murder.
  • The woman sustained multiple stab wounds in an alleged domestic violence incident.

A Gqeberha man has been arrested after the body of his girlfriend was allegedly found in his home a day before Women's Day.

The 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday morning after the body of Virginia Jordaan, 38, was found in his shack, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

"It is alleged that at about 11:35 – after hearing rumours of a body in a shack in Vastrap in Booysens Park – the brother of the deceased went to investigate, but the suspect informed him that his sister… was not there. A while later, community members arrived at the shack and found the body of Jordaan. She sustained multiple stab wounds to her body," Naidu said.

Jordaan allegedly visited her boyfriend on Saturday and spent the night with him.

The murder was suspected to be domestic violence-related, Naidu added.

The man is expected to appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

"We want to advise women – and this includes our female teenagers and children – to never walk alone at night and to always be wary of your surroundings, as well as the... people that you are socialising with," acting district commissioner Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso said.

Kupiso said gender-based violence was a priority for the police.

