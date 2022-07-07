54m ago

Man arrested after body of his toddler relative found in shallow grave

accreditation
Nicole McCain
Neo Refemetswe Tlhame.
Supplied

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for the murder of a two-year-old relative in the North West after the child's body was found in a shallow grave near to his home the previous day.

Neo Refemetswe Tlhame's body was found in a shallow grave in Blydeville, outside Lichtenburg. 

He was reported missing on 24 May.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani, the man was involved in the search for the Tlhame.

Sketching the background, Funani said the boy was with his grandparents when he went out to play with friends. When his mother returned from work and looked for him, he was gone.

After a "fruitless search" by community members and family, the child was reported missing and police opened an investigation.

"According to the information received, police were called by Neo's mother after they spotted a suspicious grave near the river. The grave was dug out and the decomposed body of young Neo was identified with the clothes he was wearing on the day of his disappearance," Funani said.

The man is expected to appear in the Lichtenburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Read more on:
sapslichtenburgnorth westcrime and courts
