1h ago

add bookmark

Man arrested after cops find his 51-year-old girlfriend's body in pit toilet

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jemima Duba's body was found in a pit toilet two days after she was reported missing.
Jemima Duba's body was found in a pit toilet two days after she was reported missing.
Supplied
  • A 41-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his 51-year-old girlfriend.
  • Jemina Duba was missing for two days before her body was found in a pit toilet.
  • Her family is distraught.

A 41-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Monday for the alleged murder of his 51-year-old girlfriend, whose body was retrieved from a pit toilet two days after she was reported missing.

Wesmani Tibane was arrested in the early hours of Monday and the body of his girlfriend, Jemina Duba, was found on 9 September. There were wounds and bruises on the upper part of her body. 

According to police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, police went to Tibane's place in Clewer, near Emalahleni in Mpumalanga, while they were trying to establish whether anyone knew anything about Duba's whereabouts.

"Upon arrival, they found a man referred to as her boyfriend who reportedly informed them that he last saw her on 25 August 2022. Thereafter, the man left," Mohlala said.

He said police continued to search the house.

Mohlala added: 

When they checked around the yard, they saw a pit toilet piled up with soil. After engaging with the landlord, police at the scene summoned their counterparts to help them with the search and the place was cordoned off and treated like a crime scene.

The search continued into the next day when various units within the police's search and rescue team pitched in.

"They then managed to retrieve and exhume the woman's body from the pit toilet that was [in] the yard of [the property]...the alleged boyfriend rented," he said.

READ | Man accused of wife's fatal assault rescued from mob justice attack

He added that investigators were still trying to gather as much information as possible from potential witnesses.

Duba's three daughters are distraught following the discovery of her body.

Her oldest daughter, Innocent, said: 

The news comes as a shock, but what can I say? We are trying to cope as a family,

Innocent said she had lost out on memories she could have created with her mother and added that she had lost a friend and her support structure. 

"She was a very supportive person. Who loved her kids and made sure we were always happy. She did not love noise or talking a lot, but she always loved laughing. 

"I am going to miss her support the most. She was my mom, but we lived as though we were friends, and we talked a lot," Innocent said.

She said she knew her mother was dating someone, but added that she did not know any details about the relationship.

"They have been dating for some time, and to me, it seemed like a normal relationship," she said.

READ | Judgment reserved in case of man accused of murdering Tazne van Wyk

Before Duba's disappearance, Innocent was informed that her mother had been admitted to a hospital, but the circumstances that led to her admission were unclear.

Duba's sister, Ntombizodwa, alleged that she was hospitalised because the boyfriend assaulted her on 25 August.

"She did not stay there for long. She was probably discharged the next day because my other sister recalls visiting her at her home. She was fine but her boyfriend was there.

"He was there every time my sister went to check up on her, which baffled all of us because how could she have stayed with him knowing what he did? But then again, my sister was a thoughtful person.

"She must have thought that if she reported the matter, he would be arrested. And to be honest, she never wanted to hurt anyone's feelings," Ntombizodwa added.

According to Ntombizodwa, Duba returned to work after her discharge but later disappeared.

"From what I could gather, she returned home that Tuesday because she seemed like someone who was going to cook and probably go to sleep. He must have come that night, and she let him in, leading to the events that we got to hear of now," Ntombizodwa added.

She said the family was shattered.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa, two men were arrested - Tibane and a 67-year-old man.

Tibane's case was postponed to 19 September 2022, to allow him to appoint a private attorney, and the 67-year-old man could not be linked to the matter.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangagender based violencecrimecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
King Charles III will follow in his mother’s footsteps after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. How do you feel?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
All hail King Charles III and long may he live
27% - 1481 votes
It’s weird. I still haven’t got used to the idea
9% - 519 votes
Who cares? SA can’t afford to get distracted
40% - 2184 votes
Ag shame, he’s been waiting his whole life for this
24% - 1344 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.03
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.98
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.32
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.76
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,727.40
+0.2%
Silver
19.85
+0.3%
Palladium
2,199.50
-3.0%
Platinum
912.00
+0.2%
Brent Crude
94.00
+1.2%
Top 40
62,975
-0.2%
All Share
69,629
-0.2%
Resource 10
64,612
-0.1%
Industrial 25
85,758
+0.0%
Financial 15
15,103
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden

10 Sep

Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo