Man arrested after cops link his DNA to 2014 rape and murder of Bloemfontein woman

Stephans Makhazi was arrested after his DNA was linked to a rape and murder case.
Stephans Makhazi was arrested after his DNA was linked to a rape and murder case.
PHOTO: iStock
  • A man's DNA has been linked to the 2014 murder and rape of a 56-year-old woman in Fauresmith, Bloemfontein.
  • Police said the woman's body was found by children in a community hall on 25 December 2014.
  • Stephans Makhazi, 31, appeared in the Fauresmith Magistrate's Court on Friday and will remain in custody until his next appearance on 9 May for a bail application.

A man was arrested on Thursday after police linked his DNA to the 2014 rape and murder of a 56-year-old woman in Bloemfontein.

Police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle said Stephans Makhazi, 31, was arrested on Thursday in the neighbouring town of Philippolis after he was positively linked through DNA to the murder and rape almost a decade ago.

Earle said the case had initially been closed pending the outcome of DNA tests.

The man was later linked to the case when he committed a Schedule 1 offence after 2014 and had his fingerprints taken, said Earle.

She could not give more details about the subsequent offence or when it was committed.

On 25 December 2014, children discovered the naked body of a 56-year-old woman in the community hall of Bokfontein, Fauresmith.

"According to the information, the victim and the suspect were at a place where they had alcohol on 24 December 2014. The suspect followed the victim when she left and dragged her to the community hall, where he allegedly raped and strangled her. She was found the next day by children who played in the hall," said Earle.

"The suspect was previously arrested on a Philippolis case after the 2014 incident. The specific charges are still being investigated and are part of the evidence that will be presented to the court when he applies for bail on Tuesday."

Makhazi appeared briefly in the Fauresmith Magistrate's Court on Friday and will remain in custody until his next appearance.


