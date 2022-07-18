Man arrested after DNA allegedly links him to murder of teacher found in shallow grave

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a Limpopo teacher.

The 23-year-old teacher went missing after visiting a friend.

Her body was later found in a shallow grave.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Limpopo teacher.

Kgomotso Maropola's body was found buried in a shallow grave next to a railway line in Phagameng township, in Modimolle, on 9 March.

The 23-year-old victim – a teacher at Noordelik school in Modimolle – left her home in Phagameng to collect new clothes from a friend who had ordered them on the internet, said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

He said:

Unfortunately, she never returned home and was reported missing at Modimolle police station on 6 March. A search operation was immediately launched for the missing woman.

Police and residents launched a search, which saw them locate the body in a shallow grave, said Mojapelo. A murder case was opened.



Police then obtained a search warrant for the house of the person she last had contact with when collecting the clothes.

"DNA samples were collected from a shack that was situated a few metres from the main house and sent to FSL Biology Laboratory for forensic evidence. The DNA results came back, and the analysis positively matched the evidence already collected by the team," said Mojapelo.

The man was arrested on Friday. He is expected to appear in the Modimolle Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of murder.



The motive for the incident is unknown and police investigations are ongoing, although police have not ruled out gender-based violence, according to Mojapelo.