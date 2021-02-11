Man arrested after girl, 13, found dead in bushes

Neighbours from Thabanswana village discovered the girl's body in the bushes.

A man, who lives in the area, was arrested shortly after the discovery.

It is unclear how he is linked, and police are continuing to investigate.

A man from Giyani, Limpopo, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 13-year-old girl found in the bushes with her hands tied.

The man was nabbed by police in Sekgosese, in the Mpani District, after the body of the teenager was discovered by neighbours on Wednesday night.

The girl has been identified as Lerato Ramatsela.

The girl from Thabanswana village is believed to have been tied and then strangled to death, police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

READ | Girl, 14, found dead under a pile of rocks in Free State - 'boyfriend', 26, arrested

"The suspect, who is staying in the area, was immediately arrested at his home... The motive behind this incident is not clear at this stage, but ongoing police investigations will tell," Ngoepe said.

The man is expected to appear in the Tiyani Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba, condemned the incident and praised the detectives for the swift arrest.