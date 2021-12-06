Man arrested after girl, 6, raped, murdered and dumped in neighbour's yard

A Limpopo man has been arrested for allegedly raping and killing his 6-year-old neighbour.

The 28-year-old man was arrested in Dark City, Praktiseer, outside Burgersfort on Friday, said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

The alarm was sounded after the girl's mother realised she had gone missing while playing near her home.

"It is alleged that the deceased was playing with other children in the neighbourhood when her mother noticed that she had disappeared and started to search for her, with the assistance of the community. The police were called and proceeded with the search operation. The child's body was then discovered dumped in a neighbour's yard," said Mojapelo.

Police immediately launched a manhunt for the suspect. The alleged perpetrator, who lives in the same street as the child, was found hiding in a neighbour's yard and was immediately arrested, said Mojapelo.

He added:

Preliminary investigations conducted at the scene suggest that the victim was raped before she was killed.

The man is expected to appear in court on Monday.

