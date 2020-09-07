1h ago

Man arrested after 'killing wife inside police station as she reported domestic violence case'

Malibongwe Dayimani
A man has allegedly shot dead his wife inside a police station.
André Damons, Netwerk24
  • A woman was shot dead allegedly by her own husband inside a police station while reporting domestic abuse.
  • A 42-year-old man, who works as a security guard in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, has been arrested for murder.
  • The murder weapon was confiscated and will be sent to the forensic laboratory for ballistic testing.

An Eastern Cape woman was shot dead inside the Madeira police station allegedly by her husband while she was reporting a case of domestic violence, the police confirmed on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said the gunman had allegedly attempted to escape after committing the crime, but was chased and arrested by the police.

"Preliminary reports suggest that the deceased had gone to the police to report domestic violence at her place. While she was busy reporting to the police officer at the Community Service Centre, the husband entered the station and without saying anything, started shooting at the wife who succumbed to injuries sustained at the scene."

The firearm he had in his possession was confiscated and would be sent to the forensic laboratory for ballistic testing, added Kinana.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga has expressed shock and dismay over the killing of the 28-year-old woman.

He said: "This is very sad and unfortunate. I am, however, delighted at the rapid move by the police to arrest the suspect. Acts of gender-based violence and femicide cannot be forgiven, therefore the suspect must face the law and answer for his actions," Ntshinga said.

A murder case has been opened against the suspect for investigation.

Once charged, the suspect would be appearing in the Mthatha Magistrate's Court, said Kinana.

The 42-year-old man worked as a security guard at Protek Security in Mthatha, said the manager of the firm, Julie Davids.

"He was employed by us. We are shocked about the incident; it is a terrible thing that has happened but we don't know too many details of the circumstances surrounding this incident but indications are that this was a case of domestic violence and Protek stands firmly against gender-based violence," she added.

