Man arrested after Western Cape woman found murdered, with rope around neck

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after the body of a woman was found in Hawston in the Western Cape.

The woman was found on Friday, with a rope around her neck, said police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

READ | 'Surge' in gender-based violence during lockdown Level 3, says Ramaphosa

"A murder case has been opened for investigation after the body of a 31-year-old woman was found in Cambridge Road," Rwexana said on Sunday.

"Police attended to the crime scene at the address and upon their arrival they found the victim with a rope around her neck."

The circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation, Rwexana said.

However, a man was arrested and was expected to appear in court on Monday.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.