Man arrested at OR Tambo airport after cops find 26kg rhino horn stashed in his hand luggage

Nicole McCain
Around 26kg of rhino horn was seized at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.
PHOTO: Supplied/SAPS
  • Roughly 26kg of rhino horn was seized at OR Tambo International Airport.
  • The rhino horn was found in the hand luggage of a man who was destined for Singapore.
  • The man was arrested.

About 26kg of rhino horn was seized at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, just after 12:00 on Thursday.

Items in the hand luggage of a Singapore-bound man aroused the suspicion of a security official at the airport, prompting the official to alert the police, according to police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe.

Mathe added:

Upon further investigation and interrogation of the suspect, police found rhino horns weighing 26kg in the man's hand luggage. The horns were seized and the 41-year-old man was arrested by members of the South African Police Service.

One rhino horn weighs between 1.5kg and 3kg.

Two cellphones were also confiscated from the man.

Rhino horn seized and confiscated at OR Tambo airport
Supplied SAPS

He is scheduled to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Monday for the alleged contravention of the Biodiversity Act, which prohibits the illegal trade of rhino horn.

Lengthy sentences

In an unrelated case on Tuesday, three men received lengthy sentences in the Skukuza Regional Court after they pleaded guilty and admitted to poaching in the Kruger National Park.

Field rangers arrested the three men - Richard Mkhombo, 39; Oscar Ndlovu, 38; and Isaac Zitha, 41 - in March 2017, after they heard gunshots in the Biyamiti area of the park.

The men were found in possession of rhino horns, a hunting rifle, ammunition and an axe.

While out on bail, Ndlovu and Zitha were arrested for poaching in the Kingfisherspruit section of the park, police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said.

Mkhombo was sentenced to an effective 21 years in prison. Ndlovu and Zitha were sentenced to an effective 38 years behind bars.


