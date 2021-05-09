Man arrested at OR Tambo for allegedly trying to smuggle gold worth R11m into SA

An alleged smuggler is expected to appear in court for illegally possessing gold pieces.

SA Revenue Service officials have nabbed a man for allegedly attempting to smuggle 23 pieces of gold into South Africa.

He was caught at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the 33-year-old suspect was arrested by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect had travelled from Harare in Zimbabwe to Johannesburg.

Nkwalase said he was allegedly found in possession of 23 pieces of gold worth R11 million.

"Upon arrival in South Africa, the traveller was requested to scan his luggage at international arrivals' customs section of the SA Revenue Service and 23 pieces of gold were found in his luggage.

"He allegedly failed to declare any items and did not have any permits or licences to be in possession or transport gold and the Hawks were called to effect the arrest."

The suspect is expected to appear in the Kempton Park Regional Court on 10 May, where he will face charges of contravening Customs Act 91 of 1964 and Precious Metals Act 37 of 2005.