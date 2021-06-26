53m ago

Man arrested following shootout with Cape Town police

accreditation
Compiled by Getrude Makhafola
  • A man was arrested in Cape Town after he allegedly shot at police while trying to flee from them.
  • He was charged with attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
  • In a separate case, a 20-year-old, armed with a loaded gun, was arrested while sitting in a vehicle outside a police station in Atlantis.

Police in Cape Town have arrested a man on charges of attempted murder after he allegedly shot at officers who tried to search his vehicle.

According to Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, Mitchells Plain officers were patrolling the area on Friday when they spotted a suspicious person of interest.

"Driven by instinct, members approached the suspect to search him. He took out a firearm and shot at them, fleeing the scene. The police members fired back at the suspect, wounding him. The 40-year-old man was apprehended and a 9mm pistol was seized," Swartbooi said.

READ | 4 killed, 23 arrested in truck hijacking bust in Gauteng

He is expected to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court soon on charges of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

In another arrest on Friday, a 20-year-old man was arrested outside a police station in Atlantis. Swartbooi said police received a tip-off about a man sitting in a vehicle outside the police station.

Officers stepped outside to investigate. They searched the man and found a loaded firearm in his possession.

"The suspect was unable to produce a valid licence to be in possession of such a firearm and was detained. Once charged, he is expected to make a court appearance in the Atlantis Magistrate's Court on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition," Swartbooi said.

