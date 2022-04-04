Man arrested for allegedly assaulting niece he was dating

A Johannesburg man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his sister's daughter, who he was dating, leaving her blind for more than a week.

The incident occurred at a centre for homeless and abused women while she was visiting someone there.

The 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he handed himself over to the police on Sunday.

"It is alleged that the uncle assaulted his 25-year-old niece (who is his girlfriend) at Usindiso Shelter, [on the] corner Albert and Delvers Street, on the 18th of March 2022, early in the morning. The victim was enjoying herself with some of her cousins when [he] came and instructed her to go and sleep.



"He dragged her to their room, where he assaulted her with a metal stick, burnt her with a hot two-plate stove and strangled her until she fainted," police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said.

Mbele added that the woman's cousin rescued her.

She couldn't see for eight days as a result of her injuries.

The man is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court soon.



