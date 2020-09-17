1h ago

Man arrested for allegedly being in possession of dagga worth R2.5 million

Alex Mitchley
A man was allegedly caught in possession of dagga in KZN.
Mario Marco, Getty Images
  • A 40-year-old man was arrested in Louwsburg for allegedly being in possession of dagga.
  • Police allegedly found marijuana worth R2.5 million in the minibus taxi. 
  • According to police, the weed was going to be smuggled out of the country. 

A 40-year-old man was arrested in the small town of Louwsburg in KwaZulu-Natal after allegedly being caught with marijuana worth R2.5 million, which was allegedly meant to be smuggled out of the country.

Police were conducting stop and search operations along the R69 Road in Louwsburg on Wednesday when they pulled over a minibus taxi.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said, while searching the taxi, police discovered 58 bags of dagga loaded inside and hidden in-between the seats.

READ | High alert: Police warn that dealing in dagga is still illegal

"Upon questioning the driver, it was established that the dagga originated from Bergville and was being transported to a neighbouring country," Gwala said.

The man was expected to appear in the Louwsburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday on a charge of possession of dagga.

