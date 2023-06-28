1h ago

Man arrested for allegedly defrauding North West community safety dept of over R21m

Tshepiso Motloung
Caswell Mthombeni was arrested for allegedly defrauding the North West community safety dept of over R21 million.
Hawks
  • A North West man has been arrested for allegedly defrauding the Department of Community Safety and Transport Management of more than R21 million. 
  • The money was meant for projects that included training unemployed matriculants and empowering accredited driving schools.
  • The 52-year-old appeared in the Mahikeng Magistrate's Court where he was granted bail of R50 000.

A North West man was arrested on Monday for allegedly defrauding the Department of Community Safety and Transport Management of more than R21 million.

Caswell Mthombeni, 52, appeared in the Mahikeng Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on fraud and money laundering charges.

Mthombeni was granted R50 000 bail and ordered to surrender his passport, report to his nearest police station every Monday and Friday between 06:00 and 18:00, and not interfere with the State's witnesses.

North West National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said in October 2015, Mthombeni was appointed by the department to help it with its road safety objectives.

He added the projects included training unemployed matriculants and empowering accredited driving schools in various pilot areas.

"The suspect's duties included training and developing driving schools and pupil drivers.

"An amount of over R21 million was paid to the suspect for the commencement of the programme.

"Over 49 driving schools allegedly signed contracts with the suspect's company as beneficiaries of the programme."

Mamothame alleged the driving schools used the funds to participate in the programme in anticipation that the accused would compensate them.

"The suspect allegedly failed to honour his contractual agreement with the driving schools and spent the money on himself. As a result, the department incurred losses to the tune of over R21 million," he said.

Mthombeni is expected to appear in the Mahikeng Magistrate's Court again on 27 July.


