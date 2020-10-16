1h ago

Man arrested for allegedly gunning down 5 people in Cape Town

Cebelihle Mthethwa
A man was arrested for murder.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly being part of a group of gunmen who killed five people in Joe Slovo, Milnerton.

According to the police, he was arrested on Friday afternoon as part of an investigation into the murder of five people in Joe Slovo, Milnerton, on 8 October.

It is alleged six suspects arrived at a house in Sekowa Street after 22:00 looking for someone.

Two women were shot in the head, killing one and injuring another.

The suspects then went to another house in Dada Street, where they shot and killed four people.

"The arrested suspect is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of murder," police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said.

She added as the investigation into the murders unfolded, more arrests would be made.

