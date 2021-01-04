Man arrested for allegedly inciting violence against 3 Limpopo cops

A 27-year-old man has been arrested following an attack on three Limpopo police officers in Greenside Extension 44, outside Polokwane.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly inciting community members in Greenside Extension 44, outside Polokwane, to attack three Limpopo police officers.

The incident took place on Saturday while officers were conducting an operation which led to the arrest of undocumented foreign nationals.

Community members allegedly attacked the officers and freed four undocumented foreign nationals who were arrested.

"The suspect was arrested during a snap operation that was conducted in the same area," said provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

Mojapelo said during the arrest of the undocumented foreign nationals one of them allegedly took out a knife and advanced toward the police officers, allegedly threatening to stab them but was shot and injured, News24 reported.

"The brother of the injured foreign national allegedly incited community members in the area to attack the police [and] then started throwing stones and, in the process, [injured] three police members and [damaged] their three vehicles. Community members then released all arrested illegal immigrants from police vehicles."

The injured police officers received medical treatment and were later discharged. Police then traced one of the four men and arrested him at a hospital where he was being treated for injuries. The man has since been discharged from hospital and is currently in police custody.

Mojapelo said the suspects will appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of assault on police, incitement to commit crime, malicious damage to property and escaping from lawful custody.

"The hunt for the other suspects, including those who were released by community members from a police vehicle, is continuing," he said.

Meanwhile, in statement, Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) condemned the attacks in the "strongest terms".

It said:

This brazen attack can be viewed as an unscrupulous means not only to undermine law enforcement, but to also generate lawlessness within the community. We call upon law abiding citizens to frown upon and reject such regressive acts.

- Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala

