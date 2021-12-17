Man arrested for allegedly pushing mistress from fourth floor of Joburg hotel

Johannesburg police arrested a 38-year-old Orlando man for attempted murder after he allegedly pushed his 25-year-old mistress from the fourth floor of a hotel they had booked into.

The woman, also from Orlando, is in a critical condition in hospital.

Johannesburg police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the couple booked into Hotel Blue Star in Troye Street on Wednesday at around 20:00. They were provided with a key to a room on the fourth floor.

The following morning at about 01:00, Mbele said, a security guard heard a loud bang.

"He went outside to inspect and saw a 25-year-old female [in the] street, badly injured. She told the security guard that her boyfriend pushed her. She was taken to hospital by ambulance in a critical condition.

"Police were contacted and apprehended [the] suspect who was found sleeping in the room as if nothing happened."

Mbele said the motive was unknown.

"[An] investigation is under way and [the] suspect is appearing today (Friday) in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court," Mbele added.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.