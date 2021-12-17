15m ago

Man arrested for allegedly pushing mistress from fourth floor of Joburg hotel

Compiled by Botho Molosankwe
A Soweto man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly pushing his mistress out of the fourth floor of a Joburg hotel.
Supplied

Johannesburg police arrested a 38-year-old Orlando man for attempted murder after he allegedly pushed his 25-year-old mistress from the fourth floor of a hotel they had booked into.

The woman, also from Orlando, is in a critical condition in hospital.

Johannesburg police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the couple booked into Hotel Blue Star in Troye Street on Wednesday at around 20:00. They were provided with a key to a room on the fourth floor.

The following morning at about 01:00, Mbele said, a security guard heard a loud bang.

hotel blue star
Hotel Blue Star in Johannesburg. (Google© Streetview, Google Maps, taken 2017, accessed 2021)

"He went outside to inspect and saw a 25-year-old female [in the] street, badly injured. She told the security guard that her boyfriend pushed her. She was taken to hospital by ambulance in a critical condition. 

"Police were contacted and apprehended [the] suspect who was found sleeping in the room as if nothing happened."

Mbele said the motive was unknown.

"[An] investigation is under way and [the] suspect is appearing today (Friday) in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court," Mbele added.

