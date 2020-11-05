35m ago

add bookmark

Man arrested for allegedly raping 6-year-old niece

Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images/Gallo Images
  • A 27-year-old Limpopo man is expected to appear in court for allegedly raping his niece. 
  • The man was arrested on Wednesday.  
  • According to police, the victim disclosed that she was raped by her uncle who stays with them. 

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his six-year-old niece at their home in Westernburg outside Polokwane, Limpopo police say. 

The incident happened on 21 September this year, and the man was arrested on Wednesday, police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said. 

"The victim's mother allegedly noticed something strange with her daughter who seemed to be in pain. She then questioned her, but the child told her that she was having some complications in her body. The mother became worried and took her to the doctor for medical examination," Ngoepe said.  

"It was then revealed that she was raped. The victim disclosed that she was raped by her uncle who is staying with them. The devastated mother went to the police station to open a case."

READ | Man in court for allegedly raping mental health patient before setting her alight

Officers investigated the matter, which led to the arrest of the 27-year-old man. He is expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Friday.  

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba said he was "saddened" by the continuous acts of violence perpetrated against women and children across the province. 

"Those who are still continuing to engage on these heinous and irresponsible acts will be dealt with, harshly and without compromise," Ledwaba said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Life in prison for man who murdered woman when she got up after rape
Parolee found guilty of 2 murders and 18 rapes in the Eastern Cape
Cape Town musician accused of rape now also charged with sexual grooming
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocrimerape
Lottery
2 players bag R189k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you believe will be the next US president?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Donald Trump
31% - 2690 votes
Joe Biden
47% - 4126 votes
I don't care
22% - 1960 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
view
ZAR/USD
15.81
(+0.32)
ZAR/GBP
20.67
(-0.54)
ZAR/EUR
18.71
(-0.58)
ZAR/AUD
11.44
(-0.45)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.31)
Gold
1928.28
(+1.25)
Silver
24.88
(+3.96)
Platinum
890.00
(+2.70)
Brent Crude
41.20
(+3.83)
Palladium
2382.00
(+4.90)
All Share
55011.47
(+2.53)
Top 40
50544.81
(+2.52)
Financial 15
10167.71
(+1.51)
Industrial 25
78102.41
(+3.70)
Resource 10
50203.28
(+1.35)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo