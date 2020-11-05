Man arrested for allegedly raping 6-year-old niece

A 27-year-old Limpopo man is expected to appear in court for allegedly raping his niece.

The man was arrested on Wednesday.

According to police, the victim disclosed that she was raped by her uncle who stays with them.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his six-year-old niece at their home in Westernburg outside Polokwane, Limpopo police say.

The incident happened on 21 September this year, and the man was arrested on Wednesday, police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

"The victim's mother allegedly noticed something strange with her daughter who seemed to be in pain. She then questioned her, but the child told her that she was having some complications in her body. The mother became worried and took her to the doctor for medical examination," Ngoepe said.

"It was then revealed that she was raped. The victim disclosed that she was raped by her uncle who is staying with them. The devastated mother went to the police station to open a case."

Officers investigated the matter, which led to the arrest of the 27-year-old man. He is expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba said he was "saddened" by the continuous acts of violence perpetrated against women and children across the province.

"Those who are still continuing to engage on these heinous and irresponsible acts will be dealt with, harshly and without compromise," Ledwaba said.