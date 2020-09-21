55m ago

Man arrested for allegedly raping missing girl, 11, in the Eastern Cape

Cebelihle Mthethwa
A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a girl.
Police have arrested a 23-year-old man for the alleged rape of an 11-year-old girl, who went missing and was found at his house in Ngqeleni, Eastern Cape on Saturday.

According to the police, it is alleged the girl disappeared on Thursday evening.

"Her mother searched for her and found her at the suspect's homestead and she [is] alleged to have been raped by the suspect," police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena said.

Koena said that the alleged rape took place at Skansini locality Buntingville A/A in Ngqeleni around 21:00 on Saturday. 

The man appeared at the Ngqeleni Magistrate's court on Monday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said that the case was postponed to 28 September for further investigations and for the accused person to secure legal representation.

"He is remanded in custody," said Tyali.

