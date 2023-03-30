5m ago

Share

Man arrested for allegedly raping Mpumalanga teen in front of her toddler, recording it on phone

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man has been arrested for rape.
A man has been arrested for rape.
Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais
  • A man has been arrested after he allegedly raped a teenage girl in Mpumalanga last week.
  • It is alleged that the man raped the girl in front of her young child while recording the assault on his cellphone.
  • According to police, the man allegedly met the girl through social media.

Police in Mpumalanga have arrested a man accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in front of her one-year-old child, while using his cellphone to record the entire ordeal.

The incident took place on a mountaintop in Standerton. 

In a statement, police said the man was arrested on Tuesday, four days after the girl was raped. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the man had met the teen on Facebook, where the two had several conversations before deciding to meet "next to a mountain in Standerton".

"The victim reportedly went along with her one-year-old child," Mohlala said.

"Upon arrival, the suspect allegedly convinced the teenage girl that he needed to fetch her brother on the mountaintop.

"They all went together, and on their arrival, it is alleged that he raped her in front of her child whilst recording a video using his cellphone."

READ | Inside the lavish home Dr Nandipha Magudumana shared with rapist Thabo Bester and her daughters

The teenager was allegedly raped by the man for a second time before he threatened to post the video recordings on social media if she decided to report the matter to police. 

"Thereafter, the suspect fled the scene, and the matter was eventually reported to the police in Standerton, and the case was opened," Mohlala said.

After his arrest on Tuesday, the man, who cannot be named until he has pleaded to the charges, appeared in the Standerton Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. 

He has been charged with two counts of rape and one count of common assault.

The matter has been postponed to 13 April for a formal bail application.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangacrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think South Africa has descended into a mafia state?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, that’s a bit extreme
7% - 403 votes
Yes, and it’s becoming normalised
93% - 5428 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | On the run: a rape confession, murder plot and R800 000 in unpaid rent. Where is Thabo...

29 Mar

LISTEN | On the run: a rape confession, murder plot and R800 000 in unpaid rent. Where is Thabo Bester?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.87
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
22.12
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
19.50
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.96
+1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.3%
Platinum
979.08
+1.1%
Palladium
1,480.97
+2.2%
Gold
1,964.72
+0.0%
Silver
23.49
+0.7%
Brent Crude
78.28
-0.5%
Top 40
70,973
+0.2%
All Share
76,580
+0.1%
Resource 10
67,290
+1.0%
Industrial 25
103,021
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,645
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

22 Mar

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

33m ago

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free...

5h ago

Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free spirits
It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the...

5h ago

It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the NEW Tanqueray 0.0 Alcohol Free
Making tomorrow better through equal access

5h ago

Making tomorrow better through equal access
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo