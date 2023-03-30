Man arrested for allegedly raping Mpumalanga teen in front of her toddler, recording it on phone

A man has been arrested after he allegedly raped a teenage girl in Mpumalanga last week.

It is alleged that the man raped the girl in front of her young child while recording the assault on his cellphone.

According to police, the man allegedly met the girl through social media.

Police in Mpumalanga have arrested a man accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in front of her one-year-old child, while using his cellphone to record the entire ordeal.

The incident took place on a mountaintop in Standerton.

In a statement, police said the man was arrested on Tuesday, four days after the girl was raped.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the man had met the teen on Facebook, where the two had several conversations before deciding to meet "next to a mountain in Standerton".

"The victim reportedly went along with her one-year-old child," Mohlala said.

"Upon arrival, the suspect allegedly convinced the teenage girl that he needed to fetch her brother on the mountaintop.

"They all went together, and on their arrival, it is alleged that he raped her in front of her child whilst recording a video using his cellphone."

The teenager was allegedly raped by the man for a second time before he threatened to post the video recordings on social media if she decided to report the matter to police.



"Thereafter, the suspect fled the scene, and the matter was eventually reported to the police in Standerton, and the case was opened," Mohlala said.

After his arrest on Tuesday, the man, who cannot be named until he has pleaded to the charges, appeared in the Standerton Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

He has been charged with two counts of rape and one count of common assault.

The matter has been postponed to 13 April for a formal bail application.



