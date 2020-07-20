Man arrested for allegedly raping, robbing teen who was waiting for a lift

The man allegedly accosted the teenager while she was standing on the side of the road, waiting for a lift.

A manhunt by a security company, neighbourhood watch and the police led to his arrest.

He will appear in court on rape and robbery charges.

A man was arrested moments after allegedly raping and robbing an 18-year-old woman in roadside bushes in Port Elizabeth on Monday morning.

Port Elizabeth police announced that the speedy arrest of the 29-year-old was as a result of a collaboration between a private security company, the neighbourhood watch and police.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the man had allegedly walked over to the 18-year-old while she was waiting for a lift on the side of the road, grabbed her arm and dragged her into the bushes.

Naidu said it was alleged that he then raped the teenager, before taking her phone and fleeing the scene.

"The victim managed to go home and report the incident. The private security company immediately patrolled the vicinity in search of the suspect. The suspect, 29, was found on the N2 freeway near Baywest. The stolen cellphone was found in his possession. He was arrested and detained on a charge of rape and robbery," she said.

The man is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, said Naidu.

Nelson Mandela Bay Police District commissioner Major General Thembisile Patekile commended the efforts of the security company and the neighbourhood watch.

"Partnership between the police and the public must be supported and strengthened by all citizens and communities. It is through this active partnership that we will be able to work together to reduce and combat crime within the communities we serve".