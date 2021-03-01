19m ago

Man arrested for allegedly robbing Durban man, impersonating cop

Kaveel Singh
A man who allegedly posed as a police officer and committed a robbery in Durban has been arrested.

On Monday, police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said officers were patrolling Warwick Avenue around midday on Sunday, when they were approached by a man who told them that two unknown suspects had robbed him.

"It was alleged that one of the men posed as a police officer. The victim was searched and robbed of his belongings by the two men.

"The police officers conducted a follow-up operation, which led them to the Phoenix taxi rank in the CBD, where one of the suspects was positively identified by the victim. A 35-year-old man was searched and was found in possession of the complainant's cellphone and cash," Gwala said.

She added that the man was also found in possession of a fake police appointment card that was allegedly used during the commission of the crime.

"He was placed under arrest for charges of robbery and impersonating a police officer.

The man is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court later on Monday.

