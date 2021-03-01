Man arrested for allegedly robbing Durban man, impersonating cop

A man who allegedly posed as a police officer and committed a robbery in Durban has been arrested.



On Monday, police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said officers were patrolling Warwick Avenue around midday on Sunday, when they were approached by a man who told them that two unknown suspects had robbed him.

"It was alleged that one of the men posed as a police officer. The victim was searched and robbed of his belongings by the two men.

"The police officers conducted a follow-up operation, which led them to the Phoenix taxi rank in the CBD, where one of the suspects was positively identified by the victim. A 35-year-old man was searched and was found in possession of the complainant's cellphone and cash," Gwala said.

ALSO READ | Fake police captain arrested in Polokwane for allegedly scamming people out of thousands of rand

She added that the man was also found in possession of a fake police appointment card that was allegedly used during the commission of the crime.

"He was placed under arrest for charges of robbery and impersonating a police officer.

The man is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court later on Monday.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.