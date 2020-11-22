1h ago

Man arrested for allegedly robbing, killing Cape Town mom who was waiting for transport home

Nicole McCain
Lauren Braiden
Lauren Braiden
PHOTO: Supplied by Angus McKenzie

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 31-year-old Cape Town woman.

Lauren Braiden – a mother of two – was robbed and murdered while waiting for transport in Elsies River on Friday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the incident happened at about 06:09 in Kinghall Avenue.

READ | Cape Town woman robbed, murdered while waiting for transport home from work

It's alleged that the woman was waiting for an e-hailing taxi service to take her home after she finished her night shift, when she was robbed and shot.

The man who was arrested is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said the community would protest at the court.

"I'm raising a protest and we're going to petition the court...we don't want this person to get any form of bail. We worked very hard as a community on Friday to bring the perpetrator to book. Now we need [the] justice system to work for us," he said.

