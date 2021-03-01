Man arrested for Cape Town cop murders

Western Cape police have made an arrest in their investigation into the murder of two police officers in Kraaifontein, Cape Town.

The Hawks' National Priority Violent Crimes team, together with Kraaifontein police, Crime Intelligence and the K9 Unit, arrested the 32-year-old man in Mandela Park, Khayelitsha.

Sergeant Mnakwazo Mdoko, 46, and Constable Mninawa Breakfast, 28, were murdered while patrolling in Bloekombos, Cape Town, early on Sunday morning.

"The two members … were allegedly ambushed by a group of suspects whilst on patrol duties in Phumla Street, Bloekombos, when they came under fire. Both Mdoko and Breakfast were declared dead on the scene and their official firearms stolen," Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said on Monday morning.

The man is expected to appear in the Bluedowns Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

"The investigation is continuing and we cannot rule out the possibility of linking other suspects to the murders," Mogale added.

