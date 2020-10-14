1h ago

Man arrested for KwaZulu-Natal taxi shooting that claimed 12 lives

Kaveel Singh
Minibus taxis parked at a taxi rank. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)
A 24-year-old man was arrested in KwaZulu-Natal in connection with a case involving the 2018 murder of 12 people who were ambushed while in a taxi and shot dead, police said on Wednesday.

Mlungisi Gezani Hadebe, 25, appeared in the Weenen Magistrate's Court on 9 October and the case was postponed to Thursday when it will be moved to the Colenso Magistrate's Court. He is in custody.

"Hadebe was arrested for multiple murders where a total of twelve people were killed and five others sustained serious injuries. He was arrested last Tuesday after a lengthy investigation by the investigating officer assigned to the case," police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said.

ALSO READ | Man shot dead, three suspects arrested following robbery in KwaZulu-Natal

He said that on 21 July 2018, a taxi full of passengers was travelling on the R74 Weenen Road in Colenso when they were ambushed by a number of gunmen who opened fire on the vehicle.

"A total of 12 people demised after they sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Last year, Thandukwazi Thusi, 42, was arrested for the same case but died in prison whilst awaiting for trial," Naicker said.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said: "I am confident that all those involved in the brutal killing of so many lives will be caught soon."

Apple Store Google Play
