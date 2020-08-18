Man arrested for murder of woman, 90, and her daughter after accusing them of witchcraft

A Limpopo man has been arrested for the murder of a 90-year-old woman and her 54-year-old daughter.

Police said the motive for the murders could be witchcraft related.

The man was found hiding in his girlfriend's house.

A Limpopo man has been arrested for the brutal murder of a 90-year-old woman and her 54-year-old daughter in Lunungwi village, outside Thohoyandou.

In a statement on Tuesday, provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the women's bodies were discovered on Sunday with multiple stab wounds.

"The bodies of Muvhulawa Mudzunga, 90, and her daughter, Caroline Edzisani Muvhulawa, 54, were found in the morning with multiple stab wounds by the neighbours at Lunungwi village outside Thohoyandou."

Mojapelo said a 23-year-old man, who is said to be the next-door neighbour of the deceased, was traced by members of a team that was established soon after the incident. He was arrested at Ha-Budeli location.

"He was hiding in his girlfriend's house," Mojapelo said.

During the investigation, police discovered the motive for the murders could be witchcraft related as the man allegedly accused the two women of bewitching him.

The police arrested him in Thohoyandou on Monday.

Mojapelo said he is expected to appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, on two counts of murder.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba condemned "the behaviour of some people who can still accuse others of witchcraft and then go on to kill them".



