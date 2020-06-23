Man arrested for rape shortly before appearing in court on behalf of another accused

A 47-year-old man, believed to be an attorney, was arrested at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court shortly before he was set to represent another man in the same court.

He has been accused of rape and carjacking.

The man he was meant to represent is facing charges of hijacking and being in possession of suspected stolen property.

A 47-year-old man, believed to be an attorney, was arrested on Monday at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court shortly before he was set to represent another man in the same court. He is accused of carjacking and rape.

According to police, the man allegedly boarded a vehicle belonging to a 29-year-old woman he met in Arcadia, east of Pretoria, on 17 June, 2017.

The man then drove the woman to a veld in Mogogelo, near Hammanskraal, where he allegedly raped the victim before stealing her car, police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said in a statement.

"The car was recovered in Ga-Rankuwa later on the same day," Mavimbela said.

The man is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court soon - but in the dock this time, on charges of rape and carjacking.

The district commissioner of SAPS in Tshwane, Major-General Tommy Mthombeni, said it was ironic that the man was arrested before he could appear on behalf of a man charged with hijacking and being in possession of suspected stolen property, drugs and a police uniform.

Mthombeni commended the forensic analysts, Temba detectives and the Tshwane District Tracing Team for their diligence and hard work, which led to the arrest.