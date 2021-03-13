1h ago

add bookmark

Man arrested for stealing computers from school in North West

Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A school was robbed.
A school was robbed.
iStock
  • North West police arrested a man for stealing school computers. 
  • Police are still searching for his accomplices. 
  • There have been 1 770 arrests in the North West over the last two weeks. 

Police in the North West arrested a 32-year-old man after he was caught red-handed stealing computers and other equipment at a local high school. 

According to North West police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh, the man was arrested at Resolofetse Secondary School at Ikageng in Potchefstroom following a tip-off from the community.

The man, Daniel Junior Cavele, and his accomplices were found, just after 02:00 on Wednesday, allegedly loading 23 computer screens and boxes, and a projector and speakers worth R275 000 into their vehicle. 

Cavele, 32, appeared in the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court.

The police are on the hunt for his accomplices. 

Myburgh told News24 that school break-ins and thefts were a big problem in the province. 

"We have a lot of school break-ins and vandalism in areas like Brits. We just want to commend the community for contacting us about this case. The truth is, we will never be able to catch these people if the communities don't work with us."

Myburgh said Cavele was one of the 1 770 suspects arrested for various offences over the last two weeks.

The majority of the arrests were liquor-related crimes, for which 345 arrests were made, and 207 arrests for drug-related crimes.

Police managed to confiscate 223 340 counterfeit cigarettes, 33 dagga plants, three grams of cocaine, 121 mandrax tablets, 489 grams of mandrax powder, 245 grams of CAT and 182 grams of nyaope.

Police also seized 3 175 litres of liquor and alcohol concoctions, 69 computer appliances and 37 explosive devices.  

There were also 24 arrests for rape, 15 for murder and 244 for assault with intent do grievous bodily harm, Myburgh said.

"The successes were achieved during operations and day-to-day activities throughout the province.

"The activities included roadblocks, patrols, stop-and-searches, and tracing of wanted suspects by various units and police stations within the North West," Myburgh said. 

 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north westmahikengcrime
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 5348 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3500 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 5062 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.94
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
20.84
(+0.05)
ZAR/EUR
17.87
(-0.05)
ZAR/AUD
11.59
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.37)
Gold
1728.21
(-0.00)
Silver
25.87
(+0.15)
Platinum
1203.48
(+0.35)
Brent Crude
69.17
(-0.59)
Palladium
2357.98
(+0.66)
All Share
68209.86
(-0.82)
Top 40
62587.78
(-0.95)
Financial 15
12992.77
(+0.23)
Industrial 25
87476.54
(-1.64)
Resource 10
69994.48
(-0.42)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo