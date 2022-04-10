Man arrested for the kidnapping and murder of suspected house robbers in Mpumalanga

A Mpumalanga man has been charged with the murder of two people.

The two men were part of a group of four people who were kidnapped and assaulted, allegedly for committing a house robbery.

One of the robbery suspects managed to escape and another one is still missing.

A man was arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of house robbery suspects in KaNyamazane, Mpumalanga, on Wednesday.

It's alleged that household items worth about R 11 000 were stolen during the robbery, including a 40-inch Hisense TV, three cellphones, clothing and a USB stick.

Four people believed to be behind the robbery, were kidnapped and severely assaulted, according to police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. Two of them were found dead in Pienaar on Saturday, one person is still missing and the fourth person, who was injured, escaped.

"The matter was brought to the attention of the police at Pienaar where an investigation led to the arrest of the [man]. Police are still in pursuit of other suspects who were behind this and the investigation into the missing person still continues," said Mohlala.

The man is expected to appear before court on two counts of murder. Mohlala said more charges were expected to be added.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela warned people not to take the law into their own hands. "People should learn to allow the wheels of justice to turn whenever they have complaints. It has been proven several times that the law does punish the wrongdoers, especially with the convictions and sentences that we continuously communicate," Manamela added.

Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Vusi Shongwe said vigilantism was not only barbaric, but was against the values of the Constitution.

Shongwe added:

Our criminal justice system is capable of dealing with crime. This includes arresting, investigating and prosecuting perpetrators and propagators of crime. Therefore, communities should work with the police by reporting suspicious activities or people. They should optimally utilise legitimate structures, such as the CPFs (community policing forums) to provide helpful tip-offs.

He added that no one has a right to take the law into their own hands.



