03 Feb

Man arrested in connection with execution-style killing of 6 people in KwaZulu-Natal

Lwandile Bhengu
An arrest has been made in KZN.
  • Six people were travelling in a car when they were ordered out and shot, one survived, while five died.
  • A 23-year-old man was arrested in Tshelimnyama and found in possession of one of the victims' cellphones.
  • He will make his second appearance in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on 12 February. 

23-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested in connection with the murder of six people who were shot and killed while travelling in their car in KwaNdengezi in September last year.  

Sibongakonke Zondi made his first appearance in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Tuesday after he was arrested by the provincial Organised Crime Unit. He faces charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of stolen property.

On the evening of 26 September, Nkanyiso Mthembu, Lwa Zamisa, Wanda Ncgobo, Mxolisi Phungula and Jabulisile Shabalala were travelling in a car in Snethemba when a group of men ordered them out, and shot and killed them execution-style.

"The suspects allegedly indiscriminately opened fire on them. Police found five of the victims dead near the vehicle and established that one of the victims was seriously injured and transported to the hospital," said provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker. 

Naicker added the 23-year-old was found in possession of one of the victims' cellphones and that detective's expected more arrests. 

The Witness reported at the time that shortly after the incident, as well as the shooting of four other people in Snethemba, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area.

He said: "These things should not be allowed to happen. It should not be allowed to get as wayward as it has in KwaZulu-Natal. These killings of the nine people are serious."  

The accused will be back in court on 12 February. 

