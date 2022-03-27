Man arrested in connection with mass killing in Khayelitsha

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in connection with the fatal shooting of six people in the Enkanini informal settlement in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

He was wanted for allegedly killing two women and four men.

READ | Gunmen who killed 6 people in Khayelitsha over the weekend still at large

The victims, aged between 18 and 27, were killed by three gunmen at 16:10, along Lindela Road, on 20 March.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the man was arrested as part of ongoing investigations.

Potelwa said:

As the investigation gains momentum, the detectives assigned to the case have their sights set on specific leads, with more arrests imminent.

The man is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Potelwa previously said that, after being alerted to the incident, police arrived and found the bodies of five victims strewn across two scenes, 200m apart.



"The sixth person died on arrival at a medical facility," Potelwa said.





We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.