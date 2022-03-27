30m ago

Man arrested in connection with mass killing in Khayelitsha

Ntwaagae Seleka
Police at the home where four people were murdered on 14 March 2022 in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.
Brenton Geach, Gallo Images

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in connection with the fatal shooting of six people in the Enkanini informal settlement in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

He was wanted for allegedly killing two women and four men.

The victims, aged between 18 and 27, were killed by three gunmen at 16:10, along Lindela Road, on 20 March. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the man was arrested as part of ongoing investigations.

Potelwa said:

As the investigation gains momentum, the detectives assigned to the case have their sights set on specific leads, with more arrests imminent.

The man is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Potelwa previously said that, after being alerted to the incident, police arrived and found the bodies of five victims strewn across two scenes, 200m apart.

"The sixth person died on arrival at a medical facility," Potelwa said.


