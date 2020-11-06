Man arrested in connection with murder of Upington woman found dead in pool

Police have made a breakthrough in their investigation into the murder of a retired Upington woman who was found tied up in her swimming pool in June.

According to police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana, Provincial Organised Crime Unit and Upington detectives traced and arrested a man in the Louisvaleweg informal settlement, near Upington, on Wednesday for the murder of Judith Redelinghuys.

On 30 June, Redelinghuys, 71, was found murdered. She had been thrown into her swimming pool and her hands had been tied behind her back.

It was later discovered that some of her jewellery was missing, Tawana said.

"The 34-year-old man was positively linked to the incident after intensive police investigation."

The man is expected to appear in the Upington Magistrate's Court soon.

