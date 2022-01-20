11m ago

add bookmark

Man arrested in Gauteng after allegedly leading 4 boys to field, strangling 2 to death

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A general view of Boipatong. Photo for illustration purposes. (Google© Streetview, Google Maps, taken [2014], accessed [2022])
A general view of Boipatong. Photo for illustration purposes. (Google© Streetview, Google Maps, taken [2014], accessed [2022])
  • A man has been arrested after allegedly strangling two children to death in a field in Boipatong.
  • He allegedly took his ex-girlfriend's two children and two nephews to the field earlier this week.
  • One of the children reportedly escaped and alerted residents.

Gauteng police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly strangling two children to death in an open field in Boipatong.

According to the police, the suspect took his former girlfriend's two children and two nephews to the field on Tuesday evening, where he allegedly tied three of the children to a tree, the fourth child managed to escape.

After they were tied to the tree, he allegedly strangled them.

The police were alerted by the child, who escaped, after he was helped by a resident who took him to the nearest police station.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said they rushed to the scene and found the dead bodies of two boys, aged seven and 11.

Suspect traced, arrested

The third child was still alive and rushed to hospital for treatment.

"The suspect, who has been on the run since the incident, was traced and arrested by the police in Johannesburg on Wednesday," Masondo added.

Masondo said: 

The suspect will be charged with two counts of murder and two of attempted murder. He is expected to appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela commended the police officers who worked around the clock to trace and arrest the suspect.

"Dealing with crime against women and children remains a priority for the police in Gauteng. The investigating officer will present a watertight case against the suspect to ensure that justice is served," Mawela said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.31
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.86
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.38
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.08
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,839.94
-0.0%
Silver
24.16
+0.0%
Palladium
1,999.00
-0.2%
Platinum
1,027.50
+0.1%
Brent-ruolie
88.44
+1.1%
Top 40
69,513
0.0%
All Share
76,176
0.0%
Resource 10
77,000
0.0%
Industrial 25
95,623
0.0%
Financial 15
15,206
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo