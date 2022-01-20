Man arrested in Gauteng after allegedly leading 4 boys to field, strangling 2 to death

A man has been arrested after allegedly strangling two children to death in a field in Boipatong.

He allegedly took his ex-girlfriend's two children and two nephews to the field earlier this week.

One of the children reportedly escaped and alerted residents.

Gauteng police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly strangling two children to death in an open field in Boipatong.

According to the police, the suspect took his former girlfriend's two children and two nephews to the field on Tuesday evening, where he allegedly tied three of the children to a tree, the fourth child managed to escape.

After they were tied to the tree, he allegedly strangled them.

The police were alerted by the child, who escaped, after he was helped by a resident who took him to the nearest police station.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said they rushed to the scene and found the dead bodies of two boys, aged seven and 11.

Suspect traced, arrested

The third child was still alive and rushed to hospital for treatment.

"The suspect, who has been on the run since the incident, was traced and arrested by the police in Johannesburg on Wednesday," Masondo added.

Masondo said:

The suspect will be charged with two counts of murder and two of attempted murder. He is expected to appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela commended the police officers who worked around the clock to trace and arrest the suspect.



"Dealing with crime against women and children remains a priority for the police in Gauteng. The investigating officer will present a watertight case against the suspect to ensure that justice is served," Mawela said.

