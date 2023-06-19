12m ago

Man arrested in Gqeberha after ex-wife goes missing

Candice Bezuidenhout
A police vehicle stopped outside the Baartman home on Monday.
Photo: Candice Bezuidenhout
  • A man will appear in court on charges of attempted murder after his ex-wife mysteriously disappeared.
  • Desiree Baartman left her home on 9 June and never returned.
  • The man was detained for questioning and, later, officially arrested.

A Gqeberha man will appear in the magistrate's court on Tuesday on a charge of attempted murder following the disappearance of his ex-wife around a week ago.

The man was taken in for questioning by police on Saturday, after a forensic investigation at Desiree Baartman's home revealed signs of suspected foul play.

Baartman left her home in Bethelsdorp, Nelson Mandela Bay, on 9 June and never returned.

The man reported her missing at the Bethelsdorp police station on 14 June.

More than a week later, her whereabouts is still a mystery.

Woman wearing glasses.
Desiree Baartman is still missing.
Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said the 59-year-old man's arrest followed a probe into Baartman's disappearance and a thorough investigation conducted by experts at the house.

The man was officially arrested on Monday, based on a preliminary analysis by detectives.

"A firearm was confiscated and police have, at this stage, opened an attempted murder case," Naidu said. 

The police's K9 Search and Rescue and the Anti-Gang Unit searched the bushes in the vicinity of Baartman's home and surrounding areas on Monday, but to no avail.

Cops arrest two alleged kidnappers who demanded R50 000 from KZN family

There was no one at the couple's home on Monday. The gate outside the front door was under lock and key, and the windows and curtains were shut.

Anti-Gang Unit officers patrolled the street and stopped outside the house a few times before driving away.

Police are still searching for Baartman.

Anyone with information can contact Warrant Officer Ben Killian on 072 342 7424 or Constable Akhona Royi on 078 404 8296.

