Man arrested in R3.6m drug bust after crystal meth found in pool acid containers

The Hawks arrested a 43-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly dealing in crystal meth. The estimated street value was R3.6 million.

He was arrested after the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in the East Rand received intelligence regarding a suspicious consignment at a packaging company in Spartan, near Kempton Park.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said that, when they arrived, authorities inspected the alleged consignment and discovered suspected crystal meth.

"An intelligence-driven operation by the Hawks, Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department, and Flying Squad was immediately activated," said Mulamu.

The man was monitored, with authorities pouncing after he dropped off the consignment at a warehouse in Pomona, which was declared as swimming pool pump and acid, and was destined for Australia.

"Upon searching the consignment, police found plastic bags containing crystal meth concealed in swimming pool detergent containers."

The narcotics, weighing 11.6kg, were seized for further investigation.

The man is expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Friday.