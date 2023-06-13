57m ago

Man arrested man in connection with murder of woman dumped on Macassar Beach

Compiled by Jenni Evans
There are growing concerns over crime at Macassar Beach in Cape Town.
There are growing concerns over crime at Macassar Beach in Cape Town.
PHOTO: Duncan Alfreds, News24
  • Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was dumped on Macassar Beach. 
  • He was arrested on Monday night, following forensic analysis of her body. 
  • Four bodies were dumped on the beach over a few days, leaving residents frightened.

Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman dumped on Cape Town's Macassar Beach. 

A fisherman found her body on the morning of 27 May and called the police. 

On Tuesday, police said analysis of forensic clues left on her body led to the arrest of a 41-year-old man. 

The initial inquest into her death was changed to murder when analysis found she was raped and then murdered. 

Once the police had enough evidence, they obtained a warrant and arrested him on Monday night. 

He is due to appear on a murder charge in the Somerset West Magistrate's Court on Thursday. 

The Daily Voice reported one of the bodies dumped belonged to 23-year-old Sherileen "Poppie" Esak from Voorbrug in Delft, who was last seen at Zevenwacht Mall a day before her body was found. 

ALSO READ | Warren Rhoode killing: Case against man accused of murdering top cop's son postponed

The publication reported she had been living on the streets or abandoned houses before her murder and was identified by a tattoo.

Acting Western Cape police commissioner Major-General Bongani Maqashalala praised the investigators. 

"This breakthrough will also bring some sort of comfort and closure to the bereaved family and loved ones of the deceased," said Maqashalala. 

High-density patrols will also be maintained in the Macassar policing precinct, where four bodies were recently found. 

On Saturday, 27 May, and Sunday, 28 May, police found two bodies.

On Thursday, 1 June, a man's body was discovered by a passer-by, floating in a pool.

Local residents are perturbed by the dumping of bodies and theorise the darkness brought on by load shedding is being used by criminals looking for a place to dump their murdered victims.

Monwabisi Beach further down the coast has also been a dumping ground for bodies. 

