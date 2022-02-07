Man arrested on arson charge over St George's Cathedral fire

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fire that broke out in the basement of St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Sunday.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras of a hospitality establishment in the area.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut, the man was spotted close to the crime scene when detectives conducted their investigation.

"He was arrested on a charge of arson and is expected to make his court appearance tomorrow (Tuesday) in Cape Town," Traut added.

Dean of the cathedral, Reverend Michael Weeder, said that a fire had been reported at the Wale Street property before 02:00.

Weeder said that a lit piece of cotton/gauze was thrown through the small, barred window near the steps leading up to the cathedral's Wale Street entrance.

Police added that the motive for the arson is yet to be established.