1h ago

add bookmark

Man arrested on arson charge over St George's Cathedral fire

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A fire broke out in the basement of St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A fire broke out in the basement of St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fire that broke out in the basement of St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Sunday.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras of a hospitality establishment in the area.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut, the man was spotted close to the crime scene when detectives conducted their investigation.

READ | 'Someone was spotted running away' - arson suspected after fire at St George's Cathedral

"He was arrested on a charge of arson and is expected to make his court appearance tomorrow (Tuesday) in Cape Town," Traut added.

Dean of the cathedral, Reverend Michael Weeder, said that a fire had been reported at the Wale Street property before 02:00.

Weeder said that a lit piece of cotton/gauze was thrown through the small, barred window near the steps leading up to the cathedral's Wale Street entrance.

Police added that the motive for the arson is yet to be established. 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga
2% - 60 votes
SCA President Judge Mandisa Maya
12% - 305 votes
Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo
9% - 242 votes
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
77% - 2024 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.51
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.98
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.74
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.03
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,814.68
+0.4%
Silver
22.91
+1.7%
Palladium
2,253.50
-1.5%
Platinum
1,021.00
-0.6%
Brent Crude
93.27
+2.3%
Top 40
69,198
+0.8%
All Share
75,680
+0.6%
Resource 10
76,924
+1.6%
Industrial 25
93,754
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,512
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

2h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo