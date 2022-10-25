1h ago

add bookmark

Man at centre of sex worker murder allegations alleges his dad tried to get him to confess

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sifiso Mkwanazi inside the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.
Sifiso Mkwanazi inside the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.
Ntwaagae Seleka, News24
  • A man accused of the murder of a sex worker in Johannesburg doesn't want his father to visit him.
  • Sifiso Mkwanazi claims that his father and the police tried to get him to confess.
  • Mkwanazi was arrested after six decomposed female bodies, believed to be those of sex workers, were found at his father's workshop.

A man accused of murder after the bodies of six Johannesburg sex workers were found at his father's workshop, has asked the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court to prevent his father from visiting him.

The reason for his request, the court heard, was because his father had tried to get him to confess.

Sifiso Mkwanazi, 20, made the allegation via his lawyer, Khanyiswa Mkhabe, in a packed courtroom on Tuesday.

Mkhabe said: "I have a complaint to raise with the court. My client was booked at the Johannesburg Central police station, where an identity parade was held. He informed me during our consultation that his father came to him, accompanied by one of the police investigators. His father tried to convince him to make a confession. He refused to make that confession. We plead with the court to prevent the father from visiting him. He (the father) must [refrain] from visiting my client until further notice."

READ | We're 'under siege' and need protection - sex workers as man accused of killing 6 women appears in court

Prosecutor Tshepo Mhange ka Mzizi said Mkwanazi had a right to visits from family members.

"I plead the court to establish from the accused whether he wants his father to continue to visit him or not. I don't want the accused to complain later that he had been denied a right to visitation.

"He was held at the Johannesburg Central police station for an identity parade. The identity parade was later held. It was successful," Ka Mzizi said.

READ | No identity parade yet for man arrested after six decomposed bodies found at his father's workshop

He added that the State was waiting for DNA results to link Mkwanazi to five other murder cases and said the DNA test results would also help them to identify the six bodies.

Ka Mzizi said:

We can't disclose further information. The police investigating team is working on those aspects. They are finalising some matters about the investigation.

"If Mkwanazi is unhappy with his visitation right, he can complain to the correctional officials. He can exercise his right not to have visitors. No one can compel an accused person to confess.

"We must avoid a situation where a confession is obtained illegally. The person must freely offer himself for a confession. It will be useless and futile for an accused to be forced to make a confession. The confession must be made freely and voluntarily without undue influence. The State has to provide relevant evidence to prove it's the case beyond a reasonable doubt," Magistrate Betty Khumalo said.

He added that if a confession was obtained illegally, it would be problematic for the State's case.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

During the trial, Khumalo added, Mkwanazi might inform the court that he was forced to confess, which would lead to a trial-within-a-trial.

Mkwanazi was arrested in June 2021 for rape but was released in February after the complainant, reportedly a sex worker, withdrew the case.

Murders

He was arrested on 9 October after six semi-naked and decomposed female bodies were found in separate parts of the defunct Frams building in Sprinz Avenue in Johannesburg, including some in vehicles.

The building was initially used for the manufacture safety boots. His father had rented part of it for a workshop for panelbeating, where the bodies were found.

Two of the women were pregnant. Five of the bodies were badly decomposed.

Mkwanazi is accused of premeditated murder.

He is expected back in court on 31 October.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
10% - 4413 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
27% - 12283 votes
Building his relationship with the UK PM
39% - 17657 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
24% - 10597 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.37
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.02
-1.3%
Rand - Euro
18.22
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.68
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,646.84
-0.2%
Silver
19.09
-0.7%
Palladium
1,917.00
-2.7%
Platinum
915.00
-1.5%
Brent Crude
93.26
-0.3%
Top 40
58,873
+0.7%
All Share
65,451
+0.7%
Resource 10
61,329
-0.8%
Industrial 25
77,306
+1.6%
Financial 15
15,139
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
How these pupils from SA’s poorest schools became doctors

3h ago

How these pupils from SA’s poorest schools became doctors
Mitchell's Plain man's love for art awarded at provincial ceremony

6h ago

Mitchell's Plain man's love for art awarded at provincial ceremony
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22297.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo