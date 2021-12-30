56m ago

Man beaten to death by a mob after being accused of stock theft in Free State

Compiled by Botho Molosankwe
A man has been beaten to death.
Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

A man has been beaten to death by a mob in the Free State after being accused of trying to steal livestock.

The man died at Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein on Monday, a day after his assault on Boxing Day.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sinah Mpakane said Selosesha police were summoned to Morago Trust on Sunday evening after an unknown man was caught by residents after he had allegedly tried to steal livestock.

Mpakane said residents allegedly assaulted the man, and he was later taken to hospital.

"A case of assault with grievous bodily harm was opened for investigation but was changed to murder the following day (Monday) after the unknown male lost his life," Mpakane said.

"At this stage, no one has been apprehended, and police appeal to community members to refrain from taking the law into their own hands. Communities are encouraged to immediately report criminal activities to police without harming suspects.

"A broken identity smart card belonging to Gaopalelwe Rampitsana was found inside the unknown male's pocket. Anyone that might know the deceased is requested to contact the Selosesha Detective Unit on 082 553 8208," said Mpakane.

