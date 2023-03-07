Man believed to be former student leader shot dead outside Mangosuthu University of Technology

A man believed to be a former student leader was shot dead outside Mangosuthu University of Technology in Umlazi, south-west of Durban, on Tuesday afternoon.

The circumstances related to the shooting are not yet clear.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the 31-year-old man was sitting opposite the main gate when he was shot by two unknown people.

"The suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicle. The motive is unknown."

Police have not yet confirmed the man's identity.

Since the start of the year, universities across the country have been rocked by student protests, largely over registration, student accommodation and financing.

This is a developing story.