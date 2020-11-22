Man bust in Cape Town CBD in possession of drugs worth R100K

A man was arrested in the Cape Town CBD for the illegal possession of drugs worth R100 000 in his car and home.

Police were carrying out patrols and stop-and-search operations in the city bowl, with a focus on the extortion of nightclubs.

In DF Malan Street at around 19:00, they spotted the 49-year-old man.

When police searched his vehicle, they found dagga worth R30 000, according to police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

Police then went to his home where more drugs were unearthed, Van Wyk said in a statement.

"On further investigation at the suspect's residence, police found CAT cocaine in capsules and ecstasy tablets with an estimated street value of R70 000," he added.

The man will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's court on Monday.

"Police will oppose [his] bail application. The drugs were handed in as exhibits for safekeeping," Van Wyk added.

