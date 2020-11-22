54m ago

add bookmark

Man bust in Cape Town CBD in possession of drugs worth R100K

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man was arrested in the Cape Town CBD after police found R100 000 worth of drugs in his car and home.
A man was arrested in the Cape Town CBD after police found R100 000 worth of drugs in his car and home.
PHOTO: iStock

A man was arrested in the Cape Town CBD for the illegal possession of drugs worth R100 000 in his car and home.

Police were carrying out patrols and stop-and-search operations in the city bowl, with a focus on the extortion of nightclubs.

In DF Malan Street at around 19:00, they spotted the 49-year-old man.

When police searched his vehicle, they found dagga worth R30 000, according to police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

Police then went to his home where more drugs were unearthed, Van Wyk said in a statement.

"On further investigation at the suspect's residence, police found CAT cocaine in capsules and ecstasy tablets with an estimated street value of R70 000," he added.

The man will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's court on Monday.

"Police will oppose [his] bail application. The drugs were handed in as exhibits for safekeeping," Van Wyk added.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Hawks bust mandrax lab in Protea Glen, seize drugs worth R640k
Cape Town man, 72, arrested on drug and ammunition charges
Limpopo cop, 15 others arrested for drugs and illicit cigarettes
Read more on:
western capecape townnarcoticscrime
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 759 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
15% - 1480 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 7916 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.40
(-0.06)
ZAR/GBP
20.47
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.27
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.25
(-0.11)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.08)
Gold
1870.46
(+0.02)
Silver
24.13
(+0.10)
Platinum
944.36
(+0.39)
Brent Crude
45.10
(+1.58)
Palladium
2315.00
(+0.60)
All Share
56615.28
(-0.24)
Top 40
51915.40
(-0.12)
Financial 15
11267.93
(-2.23)
Industrial 25
78746.96
(+0.33)
Resource 10
51438.56
(-0.02)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov 2020

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo